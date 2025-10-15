NATO will implement a series of additional measures to strengthen and accelerate its capacity to counter drone threats, Secretary General Mark Rutte said.

Speaking at the press conference after a meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels on Wednesday, Rutte highlighted that the alliance is stepping up its vigilance and defence posture across the eastern flank, including through the recently launched Eastern Sentry initiative in the Baltic Sea.

He emphasised that NATO is testing integrated systems to detect, track, and neutralise aerial threats, and will use its procurement mechanisms to rapidly develop cost-effective counter-drone capabilities.

"Earlier this month, nine allies came together along with Ukraine to support Denmark's ability to counter potential drone threats. I think this is a powerful example of the quick and effective cooperation that is made possible through NATO," he said.

Rutte lauds Trump efforts

Rutte added that NATO reacts proportionally to threats in its airspace, saying: "We are not going to take down a airplane in NATO airspace if it does not pose a threat, but if it poses a threat, I can assure you that our military people have all the authorities."

He underlined the alliance's commitment to maintaining its defensive character while ensuring the security of its territory and population.