AFRICA
1 min read
Dozens killed as boat capsizes in DRC
The boat was ferrying about 100 passengers when it sank on the Congo River.
00:00
Dozens killed as boat capsizes in DRC
FILE - People gather at the port of Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, after a ferry carrying hundreds capsized on arrival, Oct. 3, 2024. / AP
April 10, 2025

More than 50 people perished and dozens are missing after an overloaded boat capsized on a river in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Equateur province, national television reported.

The boat was ferrying about 100 passengers when it sank on the Congo River Monday overnight to Tuesday, near Mayita, a town located about 40 kilometres (24 miles) from Mbandaka city.

"More than 50 dead" is the provisional toll of the shipwreck, Maitre Kolomba Mampunia, the provincial head of the Red Cross Equator Division, told national television RTNC on Thursday.

RelatedTRT Global - At least 25 killed after boat capsizes in DRC

The boat, named Fortune HB Jado, was headed to Mobenzani market in Bomongo territory from Mbandaka, when its roof collapsed during docking manoeuvres, according to the report.

RECOMMENDED

Mboyo Loyoko, the river commissioner of Mbandaka, attributed the tragic shipwreck to non-compliance with navigation standards, including overloading and night navigation.

Bobo Boloko Bolumbu, the governor of Equateur province, told reporters that he sent a Red Cross team and set up humanitarian actions at the scene of the tragedy as search efforts continue for several people unaccounted for.

RelatedTRT Global - At least 25 killed after boat capsizes in DRC

SOURCE:AA
Explore
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
'No need for war': UAE tells Iran to hold nuclear talks with US
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing