Nuclear talks between the US and Iran are expected to take place in Oman, according to news outlet Axios.
“The nuclear talks between the US and Iran are expected to take place in Oman on Friday,” Axios correspondent Barak Ravid said through US social media platform X, citing an Arab source.
“Negotiations are still ongoing about whether Arab and Muslim countries from the region will join the talks in Oman,” he added.
Neither the White House, Muscat, nor Tehran have immediately confirmed the report.
Reports suggested that representatives from several regional countries were expected to join the talks, but Axios said Iran was pushing for direct talks.
The Trump administration had reportedly decided to postpone military action in Iran on the insistence of regional countries, which were concerned about the belligerent response of the Iranian government.