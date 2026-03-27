WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
Witkoff says Iran talks to take place 'this week' as Trump claims deal within reach
US special envoy says 15-point plan is on table, and response from Tehran is expected, adding it could potentially resolve the issue.
Witkoff says Iran talks to take place 'this week' as Trump claims deal within reach
US envoy Steve Witkoff said he is hopeful for progress in the upcoming Iran talks. / Reuters
March 27, 2026

US special envoy Steve Witkoff has said that he believes Iran will hold talks with Washington "this week," as US President Donald Trump reiterated his claims that Tehran wants to make a deal.

"We think there will be meetings this week, we're certainly hopeful for it," Witkoff told a business forum in Miami on Friday, where Trump is due to speak later, when asked about Iran negotiations.

The businessman-turned-roving envoy added that the United States expected a response from Tehran to its peace plan.

"We have a 15-point plan on the table. We expect the Iranians to respond. It could solve it all," Witkoff said.

Echoing Trump's unproven claim that Iran had allowed 10 oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz to show good faith, Witkoff added that "ships are passing, that's a very very good sign."

Trump has mixed harsh threats against Iran with claims that Tehran is ready to agree a deal and end the war in the coming weeks, and he stuck to that stance as he arrived in Miami.

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"On Iran, they are being decimated," Trump told reporters traveling with him.

"They are talking, we are talking now. They want to make a deal."

RelatedTRT World - Amid Iranian mistrust of US, JD Vance is taking forefront in bid to broker deal with Tehran

“Matter of weeks, not months”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington expects to conclude its military campaign against Iran “in a matter of weeks, not months,” and the US can “achieve its objectives” without deploying troops on the ground.

The US and Israel have been carrying out airstrikes on Iran since Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and infrastructure damage, while disrupting global markets and aviation.

At least 13 US service members have been killed since the war began, in a conflict that has driven up energy prices and affected shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye moots potential meet with mediator Pakistan over Iran war
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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