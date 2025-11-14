Nine people were killed and 27 injured in an accidental explosion at the Nowgam police station in Srinagar in Indian-administered Kashmir, officials said Saturday.

The blast late Friday, triggered by the unstable nature of chemicals, occurred while authorities were extracting samples from a large cache of confiscated explosives, according to the Press Trust of India.

Among the dead were three members of the Forensic Science Laboratory, two officials from the Revenue Department, two police photographers, one officer from the State Investigation Agency and a tailor.

This follows a fatal car explosion in New Delhi, India’s capital, four days prior, which the Indian government has labelled as a "terror incident."

Several Kashmiri media outlets reported that the explosion was triggered by a large quantity of seized ammonium nitrate-based explosives. The explosives were stored at the police station and were being inspected by a forensic team.

The explosives were reportedly confiscated earlier in November as part of an ongoing investigation that has led to multiple arrests across the disputed region, and northern Indian states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi, which police say is linked to the deadly car bomb blast near Delhi's Red Fort.

According to news agency PTI, the officials were extracting samples from a massive cache of explosives recently seized in Haryana state Faridabad area.

The reason officials transported explosives from northern India to disputed Kashmir remains unclear.

