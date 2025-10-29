WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Hamas denies involvement in attack which Israel used to resume brutal attacks on Gaza
The resistance group says Tel Aviv is violating the ceasefire and calls on mediators to ‘act immediately to pressure Israel, curb its brutal escalation against civilians’.
Hamas denies involvement in attack which Israel used to resume brutal attacks on Gaza
24 children among at least 91Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, despite the ceasefire. / AA
October 29, 2025

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has denied any involvement in a deadly shooting attack on Israeli forces in Rafah, accusing Israel of violating the US-sponsored Gaza ceasefire agreement.

In a statement on Tuesday, the group said it remains committed to the ceasefire deal signed on October 13 in Egypt’s city of Sharm el-Sheikh.

“The criminal shelling carried out by the fascist (Israeli) occupation army on parts of the Gaza Strip represents a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement,” Hamas said.

The statement came after Israeli forces said one reservist was killed by sniper fire in the southern Palestinian city of Rafah on Tuesday.

Using the death of the soldier as an excuse, the Israeli army launched a series of air and artillery strikes across Gaza on Tuesday evening following orders from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over alleged ceasefire violations by Hamas.

These brutal attacks, which Palestinian officials and others say are a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement, have killed at least 91 Palestinians in Gaza since Tuesday evening, including 24 children.

‘A series of violations’

RECOMMENDED

Hamas described the Israeli attacks as part of “a series of violations in recent days that resulted in casualties and the continued closure of the Rafah crossing,” accusing Israel of trying to undermine the ceasefire.

It called on mediators overseeing the agreement to “act immediately to pressure Israel, curb its brutal escalation against civilians, stop its serious violations of the ceasefire, and ensure full compliance with its provisions.”

The ceasefire agreement has been in place in Gaza since October 10 under US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan.

Phase one of the deal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Israel has killed more than 68,500 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,000 others in deadly attacks in Gaza since October 2023.

RelatedTRT World - Trump says Gaza ceasefire 'not in jeopardy' after deadly Israeli strikes breaching ceasefire

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat