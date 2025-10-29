The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has denied any involvement in a deadly shooting attack on Israeli forces in Rafah, accusing Israel of violating the US-sponsored Gaza ceasefire agreement.

In a statement on Tuesday, the group said it remains committed to the ceasefire deal signed on October 13 in Egypt’s city of Sharm el-Sheikh.

“The criminal shelling carried out by the fascist (Israeli) occupation army on parts of the Gaza Strip represents a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement,” Hamas said.

The statement came after Israeli forces said one reservist was killed by sniper fire in the southern Palestinian city of Rafah on Tuesday.

Using the death of the soldier as an excuse, the Israeli army launched a series of air and artillery strikes across Gaza on Tuesday evening following orders from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over alleged ceasefire violations by Hamas.

These brutal attacks, which Palestinian officials and others say are a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement, have killed at least 91 Palestinians in Gaza since Tuesday evening, including 24 children.

‘A series of violations’