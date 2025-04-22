Türkiye and Algeria are determined to strengthen their strategic partnership, particularly on regional diplomacy, trade, and humanitarian issues, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said.

Following his meeting with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Monday, Fidan emphasised the need for deeper consultation between Ankara and Algiers.

“As Türkiye and Algeria, we want to intensify our consultations on regional issues and develop joint policies,” he said.

Both countries share a common vision on several global matters, including the ongoing war in Gaza, Fidan noted.

Shared stance on Gaza and Palestinian solidarity

Fidan described the situation in Gaza as genocide and reaffirmed both nations’ support for Palestine.

“The delivery of humanitarian aid and the establishment of a ceasefire in Gaza remain our top priorities,” he said.

“Türkiye will continue to stand firmly with the brotherly Palestinian people. I once again extend my thanks to our Algerian brothers for defending the Palestinian cause.”

Presidential visit in the pipeline

Fidan announced that President Tebboune is expected to visit Türkiye later this year for the next High-Level Strategic Cooperation Meeting, which will further solidify bilateral relations.

He praised Algeria's growing role in global diplomacy and regional stability under Tebboune’s leadership.