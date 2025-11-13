MIDDLE EAST
2 min read
Complete removal of Caesar sanctions is a 'matter of time': Syrian FM
"In 11 months, we changed the world’s view of Syria and removed the fears that once existed," says Asaad al Shaibani.
Complete removal of Caesar sanctions is a 'matter of time': Syrian FM
Syrian FM Asaad al Shaibani raised Syria’s new flag over its embassy in London. / AA
November 13, 2025

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani has said the complete removal of US Caesar Act sanctions is now “a matter of time.”

Speaking during a panel discussion at Chatham House in London on Thursday, al Shaibani said Damascus believes it has shifted global perceptions over the past year.

“In 11 months, we changed the world’s view of Syria and removed the fears that once existed,” he said.

Syria is “exhausted and in a transitional phase,” the minister said, adding that the country needs time to “express itself” after years of conflict.

Al Shaibani said the government’s goal is for Syria to become “a state its people believe in, and not one distant from them.”

RelatedTRT World - US Senate votes to repeal Caesar Act sanctions on Syria: Senator Wilson

‘Our commitment’

RECOMMENDED

Earlier, the US partially suspended the imposition of Caesar Act sanctions on Syria for 180 days, the Treasury Department announced on Monday.

The suspension replaces a May 23 waiver, which also granted a 180-day exemption from mandatory Caesar Act sanctions, and represents "our commitment to continued sanctions relief for Syria," according to an advisory from the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

The 2019 Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act has been a central element of US policy pressuring the former Syrian regime of Assad, which was ousted last December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

The sanctions block international investments and economic transactions involving the Syrian government and its affiliates.

The move coincided with Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa's history-making visit to Washington.

RelatedTRT World - US ambassador to Türkiye urges Congress to support full repeal of sanctions to aid Syria
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children