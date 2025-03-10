WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel will open new office to oversee mass expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza
Israel plans to open a new office to manage the mass expulsion of more than two million Palestinians from Gaza to other countries, far-right lawmakers said, marking a major step toward implementing US President Trump’s controversial proposal.
Israel will open new office to oversee mass expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Artist: Elif Cansin Senol / TRT World
March 10, 2025

Israel plans to open a new office to manage the mass expulsion of more than two million Palestinians from Gaza to other countries, far-right lawmakers said on March 9, as reported by the Washington Post. 

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said the new "Emigration Authority" — which would be jointly overseen by the Defence Ministry and PM Benjamin Netanyahu's office — would carry out the “massive logistical operation” to relocate Palestinians from Gaza and find destination countries for them. 

“Not too long ago, it was taboo to speak about people leaving Gaza, but now the people who were crazy are the most realistic. Not only is it realistic, but it’s the only plan that’s realistic,” Smotrich told Knesset members.

RECOMMENDED

The new office, yet to be confirmed by the Defence Ministry, would mark a concrete step toward implementing US President Donald Trump’s highly controversial February 2025 proposal to expel Palestinians from the enclave, to then occupy and redevelop it. 

Trump’s controversial proposal has been widely criticised as a form of ethnic cleansing. Last week, Arab leaders unveiled a counter proposal that would see the Palestinian territory rebuilt without its people being displaced.

More than two million Palestinians live in Gaza, which has been devastated by 16 months of relentless Israeli bombardment, leaving its population in a dire humanitarian crisis, facing severe shortages of food, water, and medical supplies.

Explore
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc