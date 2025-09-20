Saudi Arabia will provide around 1.38 billion riyals ($368 million) in economic support to the Aden-based government, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The new grant will be given through the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Programme for Yemen with the aim of supporting the government’s budget, the source said.

The administration in Aden has grappled with a weak currency and high prices since the Iran-aligned Houthis ousted former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh from the capital Sanaa in late 2014, triggering a decade-long civil war.

A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 to reinstate its exiled government, and Yemen has since been split between the internationally recognised government in Aden and a Houthi administration in Sanaa.