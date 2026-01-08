WORLD
Syria launches targeted operation in Aleppo targeting YPG as civilian toll climbs
The terror group YPG shells residential neighbourhoods in the city for the third consecutive day, forcing hundreds of civilians to flee.
Civil defence teams and internal security forces continued to evacuate civilians after YPG attacks. / AA
January 8, 2026

The Syrian army has begun targeted shelling of terror group YPG positions in Aleppo’s Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighbourhoods, SANA has reported, citing a military source.

The response began as the civilian death toll from attacks by the YPG in Aleppo rose to five, with 33 others wounded, Syria’s health ministry said on Thursday.

The YPG kept shelling residential neighbourhoods in the city for the third consecutive day, forcing hundreds of civilians to flee.

YPG is the Syrian branch of the terror group PKK.

In its terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the attacks in Aleppo targeted residential areas in the city, wounding civilians in the Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood by sniper fire.

On March 10 2025, the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement for the YPG’s integration into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.

Syrian authorities say that in the months since, the YPG has not shown any efforts to meet the terms of the agreement.

The Syrian government has intensified efforts to maintain security across the country since the ouster of Bashar al Assad’s regime on December 8, 2024, after 24 years in power.

SOURCE:AA
