The Syrian army has begun targeted shelling of terror group YPG positions in Aleppo’s Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighbourhoods, SANA has reported, citing a military source.

The response began as the civilian death toll from attacks by the YPG in Aleppo rose to five, with 33 others wounded, Syria’s health ministry said on Thursday.

The YPG kept shelling residential neighbourhoods in the city for the third consecutive day, forcing hundreds of civilians to flee.

YPG is the Syrian branch of the terror group PKK.

In its terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.