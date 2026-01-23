Half of Europeans surveyed in seven EU countries view US President Donald Trump as an "enemy of Europe", according to a poll published on Friday.

Fifty-one percent view Trump as an "enemy of Europe". In comparison, just eight percent consider him to be a "friend of Europe", according to the survey of more than 1,000 people in each of France, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Spain, Denmark and Poland.

Some 39 percent think he is "neither one nor the other", it said, after polling participants between January 13 and 19, following Trump's threats to seize the Danish autonomous territory of Greenland.

Danes were among those who considered Trump to be an "enemy", with 58 percent of those polled believing this.

Across all seven nations, 44 percent said Trump "behaves like a dictator", while another 44 percent think he has "authoritarian tendencies".