The Syrian Foreign Ministry has slammed Israeli forces for the killing of a young man in the countryside of Quneitra in southern Syria, calling it a "blatant violation of international humanitarian law."
The ministry said on Friday that it "strongly condemned the crime committed by Israeli occupation forces in the village of Al-Za'aroura, which resulted in the death of a civilian."
It described it as a "blatant violation of international humanitarian law, reflecting ongoing aggressive policies targeting civilians and endangering their lives."
The ministry urged the global community "to assume its legal and humanitarian responsibilities and take immediate measures to stop these repeated violations."
State-run Syrian Arab News Channel reported Friday that a young man was killed when Israeli forces targeted a car with a tank shell in Al-Za'aroura.
In addition, Israeli forces reportedly advanced on Friday into southern rural Quneitra and blocked four roads by erecting earth barriers, according to the Syrian Arab News Channel.
It coincides with demonstrations in support of Palestinian prisoners in several areas of Syria, particularly in the southern provinces of Daraa and Quneitra, where protests have continued for a third consecutive day.