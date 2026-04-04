The Syrian Foreign Ministry has slammed Israeli forces for the killing of a young man in the countryside of Quneitra in southern Syria, calling it a "blatant violation of international humanitarian law."

The ministry said on Friday that it "strongly condemned the crime committed by Israeli occupation forces in the village of Al-Za'aroura, which resulted in the death of a civilian."

It described it as a "blatant violation of international humanitarian law, reflecting ongoing aggressive policies targeting civilians and endangering their lives."

The ministry urged the global community "to assume its legal and humanitarian responsibilities and take immediate measures to stop these repeated violations."