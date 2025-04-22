Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hailed Pakistan's stance on the Palestinian issue, saying that Pakistan is one of the countries that reacted "most strongly" to the genocide in Gaza.

"I would like to once again express that we have always appreciated Pakistan’s firm stance on the Palestinian issue. Pakistan is also one of the countries that reacted most strongly to the genocide in Gaza," Erdogan said in a joint news conference with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Shariff in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

Noting that Pakistan has supported the just cause of the Palestinians at various platforms, including the UN, Erdogan said Ankara and Islamabad are determined to continue joint efforts in the coming period.

"We will continue to work together toward the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state, based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital and with territorial integrity," Erdogan further added.

Fight against terrorism

Turkish President reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to deepening ties with Pakistan and strengthening regional cooperation.

The talks addressed both bilateral relations and global challenges, with a particular emphasis on counter-terrorism, Erdogan said.

"Türkiye and Pakistan have shown a strong will against terrorist organisations," he stated, while expressing condolences for victims of a recent terror attack in Pakistan.

Highlighting economic collaboration, Erdogan revealed that 25 cooperation agreements signed during his visit to Islamabad last year are already being implemented. He also voiced support for increased Turkish investment in Pakistan and proposed the idea of a free economic zone for Turkish companies.