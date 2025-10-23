WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Trump threatens to withdraw US support if Israel moves to annex West Bank
Israeli lawmakers advance two bills paving the way for the West Bank annexation while US Vice President JD Vance wraps up his three-day visit.
Trump threatens to withdraw US support if Israel moves to annex West Bank
"It won't happen because I gave my word to the Arab countries," Trump said. / AP
October 23, 2025

President Donald Trump has said Israel would lose its crucial backing from the United States if it annexes the occupied West Bank, in a Time magazine interview.

Trump's comments, which Time said were made by telephone on October 15, were published on Thursday, as both Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned against any annexation.

"It won't happen. It won't happen because I gave my word to the Arab countries. And you can't do that now. We've had great Arab support," Trump said when asked what the consequences would be for Israel if it did so.

"Israel would lose all of its support from the United States if that happened."

Trump also told Time that he believed Saudi Arabia would join the Abraham Accords, which normalise relations between Israel and Arab states, by the end of the year.

"Yes, I do. I do," he said when asked if he thought Riyadh would join in that timeframe.

"See they had a problem. They had a Gaza problem, and they had an Iran problem. Now they don't have those two problems," he said, referring to Israel's war in Gaza and Iran's nuclear programme, which US air strikes targeted earlier this year.

RelatedTRT World - Trump to decide soon on release of Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti
RECOMMENDED

Trump then said that he would be "making a decision" on whether Israel should release high-profile Palestinian prisoner Marwan Barghouti as part of peace moves.

Barghouti - from the Fatah movement - was among the Palestinian prisoners Hamas wanted to see released as part of the Gaza deal, according to Egyptian state-linked media.

Trump has dispatched a stream of top officials to Israel in recent days to shore up the fragile Gaza ceasefire he brokered earlier this month.

But as Vance wrapped up his three-day visit and Rubio arrived, Israeli lawmakers advanced two bills paving the way for the West Bank annexation.

Vance said it was a "very stupid political stunt and I personally take some insult to it."

As Rubio left Washington, he warned Israel against annexing the occupied West Bank, saying steps taken by parliament and illegal settler violence threatened the Gaza truce.

RelatedTRT World - Israel's Smotrich mocks Saudi Arabia over Palestinian statehood, then apologises

Explore
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Trump posts video, claiming protesters now control Iran’s Mashhad
Zelenskyy says Russian strike damaged Qatar Embassy in Kiev
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes