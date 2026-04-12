Voters in Benin cast ballots on Sunday to choose a successor to President Patrice Talon, who is stepping down after a decade in power, leaving a mixed legacy of economic growth, a growing insurgency in the north and the suppression of opposition critics.

Romuald Wadagni, the 49-year-old finance minister and governing coalition standard-bearer, is considered Talon’s anointed successor. Wadagni is being challenged by Paul Hounkpe, the sole opposition candidate.

Nearly 8 million are registered to vote across more than 17,000 polling stations in the West African nation. Benin had over 15 million people in 2024, and like many sub-Saharan African countries, its population is overwhelmingly young.

Polls are expected to close at 4 p.m. with the results expected within 48 hours.

Analysts widely expect Wadagni to win after a parliamentary election in January, during which the opposition failed to cross the 20 percent threshold required to win seats, leaving Talon’s two allied parties in control of all 109 seats in the National Assembly.

Renaud Agbodjo, leader of the Democrats, was barred from competing after failing to secure a sufficient number of parliamentary endorsements — a threshold critics say was engineered to keep rivals out.

While Benin has historically been among the most stable democracies in Africa, opposition leaders and human rights organisations have accused Talon of using the justice system as a tool to sideline his political opponents.