POLITICS
2 min read
Benin votes for new president as Talon steps down after decade in power
Finance Minister Romuald Wadagni is widely expected to win after opposition setbacks, as critics warn of shrinking democratic space and rising insecurity in the north.
Benin votes for new president as Talon steps down after decade in power
Romuald Wadagni waves to supporters at a campaign rally in Cotonou ahead of Benin’s April 12 presidential election, on April 10, 2026. / Reuters
14 hours ago

Voters in Benin cast ballots on Sunday to choose a successor to President Patrice Talon, who is stepping down after a decade in power, leaving a mixed legacy of economic growth, a growing insurgency in the north and the suppression of opposition critics.

Romuald Wadagni, the 49-year-old finance minister and governing coalition standard-bearer, is considered Talon’s anointed successor. Wadagni is being challenged by Paul Hounkpe, the sole opposition candidate.

Nearly 8 million are registered to vote across more than 17,000 polling stations in the West African nation. Benin had over 15 million people in 2024, and like many sub-Saharan African countries, its population is overwhelmingly young.

Polls are expected to close at 4 p.m. with the results expected within 48 hours.

Analysts widely expect Wadagni to win after a parliamentary election in January, during which the opposition failed to cross the 20 percent threshold required to win seats, leaving Talon’s two allied parties in control of all 109 seats in the National Assembly.

Renaud Agbodjo, leader of the Democrats, was barred from competing after failing to secure a sufficient number of parliamentary endorsements — a threshold critics say was engineered to keep rivals out.

While Benin has historically been among the most stable democracies in Africa, opposition leaders and human rights organisations have accused Talon of using the justice system as a tool to sideline his political opponents.

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Protests over the rising cost of living sprang up in recent years, but the government and security forces clamped down on any dissent.

In December, a group of military officers attempted to topple Talon’s government in a failed coup, the latest in a series of recent military takeover attempts across Africa.

Most attempted coups follow a similar pattern of disputed elections, constitutional upheaval, security crises and youth discontent.

Among the coup leaders’ key complaints was the deterioration of security in northern Benin.

For years, Benin has faced spillover violence in its north from neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger in their battle against the Al Qaeda-affiliated terror groups.

The tri-border area has long been a hotbed for extremist violence, a trend worsened by the lack of security cooperation with Niger and Burkina Faso.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
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