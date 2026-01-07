Republican and Democratic senators on Tuesday urged the Trump administration to respect Denmark’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, saying any attempt to pressure a NATO ally would undermine the alliance’s principles of self-determination.

Democrat Jeanne Shaheen and Republican Thom Tillis, co-chairs of the bipartisan Senate NATO Observer Group, said in a joint statement that Denmark has been a reliable ally, citing its military support after the September 11 attacks and recent increases in its defence spending.

“When Denmark and Greenland make it clear that Greenland is not for sale, the United States must honour its treaty obligations and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark,” the statement said.

“Any suggestion that our nation would subject a fellow NATO ally to coercion or external pressure undermines the very principles of self-determination that our Alliance exists to defend,” it said.

“With an active war in Ukraine and rising threats from Russia and China in the Arctic and Indo-Pacific, we cannot afford distractions or divisions within NATO,” said the statement.

‘National security’