A summit of BRICS nations will convene in Brazil’s capital, Rio de Janeiro, on July 5-6, with members aiming to weigh in on global crises while cautiously avoiding direct clashes with US President Donald Trump’s policies, according to analysts.

The city, under heightened security, will host leaders and diplomats from 11 emerging economies, including China, India, Russia, and South Africa, which represent nearly half of the world's population and 40 percent of its GDP.

Who is not attending?

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will preside over the summit in the notable absence of several high-profile leaders.



China’s President Xi Jinping will miss the gathering for the first time, sending Premier Li Qiang in his place.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin, who is facing a pending International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant, will not travel to Brazil but is set to participate via video link, according to the Kremlin.

Coming off a 12-day clash with Israel and tensions with the US, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian will also be absent, according to a Brazilian government source.





What’s on the agenda?

Middle East tensions, especially Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza, are expected to cast a shadow over the summit as well as the grim anticipation of tariffs threatened by Trump due next week.

Nevertheless, BRICS members did not issue a strong statement on the Iran-Israel conflict and subsequent US military strikes due to their "diverging" interests, according to Oliver Stuenkel, an international relations professor at the Getulio Vargas Foundation.



Analysts say unity will be difficult to achieve.

"This doesn't seem to be the right time to provoke further friction" between the world's two leading economies, the researcher said.