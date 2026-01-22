EUROPE
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Nielsen reiterates that Greenland’s stance remains unchanged, stressing that no one other than Greenland and Denmark can make agreements on their behalf.
Greenland’s Prime Minister Nielsen holds a press conference in Nuuk. / Reuters
January 22, 2026

Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen has said he does not know what US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte have agreed on regarding Greenland, referring to a framework for a deal related to the Danish territory the US is interested in.

Speaking at a press conference in Nuuk on Thursday, Nielsen said, "In relation to the agreement, I do not know what is specifically in it. But I know that we now have a working group that is working on a solution."

He reiterated that Greenland’s stance remains unchanged, stressing that no one other than Greenland and Denmark can make agreements on their behalf.

The prime minister said representatives from Greenland and Denmark met Rutte a few days ago and reiterated the red lines: national integrity, borders, and international rules.

He also criticised the US rhetoric on the issue, calling it "unacceptable."

US-Greenland relationship

Nielsen also noted that he believes Greenland and the US can rebuild a good relationship.

"But of course it is difficult when you hear threats every single evening. Imagine what it has been like as a Greenlander — peaceful people in Greenland — to hear every day that someone wants to take away your freedom," he added.

Rutte and Trump met on Wednesday on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The US president later announced that a framework for a potential deal involving Greenland and the broader Arctic region had been established. He also dropped the threat to impose tariffs on European countries that oppose his acquisition bid.

The US president has shown interest in Greenland because of its strategic Arctic location, rich mineral resources, and concerns about increasing Russian and Chinese influence in the region.

Denmark and Greenland have rejected proposals to sell the territory, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island.

