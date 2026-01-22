Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen has said he does not know what US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte have agreed on regarding Greenland, referring to a framework for a deal related to the Danish territory the US is interested in.

Speaking at a press conference in Nuuk on Thursday, Nielsen said, "In relation to the agreement, I do not know what is specifically in it. But I know that we now have a working group that is working on a solution."

He reiterated that Greenland’s stance remains unchanged, stressing that no one other than Greenland and Denmark can make agreements on their behalf.

The prime minister said representatives from Greenland and Denmark met Rutte a few days ago and reiterated the red lines: national integrity, borders, and international rules.

He also criticised the US rhetoric on the issue, calling it "unacceptable."

US-Greenland relationship