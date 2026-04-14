Italy was suspending its defence agreement with Israel, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday.

“In view of the current situation, the government has decided to suspend the automatic renewal of the defence agreement with Israel,” Meloni said on the sidelines of an event in Verona, according to ANSA.

The pact includes cooperation on military equipment and technology research. Its suspension comes as Italy faces intensifying domestic criticism over its ties to Israel, particularly over the war on Gaza and escalating violence in the occupied Palestinian territories.