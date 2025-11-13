ENVIRONMENT & CLIMATE ACTION
2 min read
World headed for 2.6°C warming as countries miss climate goals: report
New report shows governments’ emission-cutting pledges ahead of COP30 fall short, while weakened land, ocean carbon sinks worsen atmospheric CO2 rise.
World headed for 2.6°C warming as countries miss climate goals: report
World on track for 2.6C temperature rise as nations fail to meet climate targets / Reuters
November 13, 2025

The world remains on course for a disastrous 2.6 degrees Celsius temperature rise as nations fall short of making adequate climate commitments, according to a new report on Thursday.

Despite their pledges, governments’ new emission-cutting plans submitted ahead of the COP30 climate summit in Brazil have failed to significantly curb dangerous global warming for the fourth straight year.

The report, published by the Climate Action Tracker, said that the 2035 Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) 2035 so far submitted “don’t change the dial in terms of keeping warming to 1.5˚C.”

This level of warming would surpass the limits set by the 2015 Paris climate agreement, risking a catastrophic era marked by extreme weather events and severe global hardships.

According to new data from the Global Carbon Project on Thursday, global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from fossil fuels and cement are projected to increase by about 1.1 percent in 2025, reaching a record 38.1 billion tons.

RECOMMENDED

A decline in land-use emissions means that global CO2 emissions in 2025 are expected to stay roughly the same as in 2024.

The report found that the land carbon sink, the part of human-caused CO2 emissions absorbed by plants and soils, has recovered to its pre-El Nino levels after two unusually weak years.

Research published alongside the report said climate change has weakened land and ocean carbon sinks by about 15 percent over the past decade, contributing roughly 8 percent to the rise in atmospheric CO2 since 1960.

RelatedTRT World - Climate crisis now a 'humanitarian catastrophe,' IFRC warns before COP30
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children