WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
Iran war could cost economy about $3B a week: Israel
US ​and Israeli ⁠officials say the military offensive against Iran could last weeks.
Iran war could cost economy about $3B a week: Israel
US ​and Israeli ⁠officials said the offensive could last weeks. / AA
11 hours ago

Damage to Israel's economy from the air war with Iran could reach more than 9 billion shekels ($3 billion) a week, the finance ministry has said.

Under current "red" restrictions by Israel's Home Front Command that limit travelling to work, order school closings, and mobilisation of reserve forces, economic loss is estimated at 9.4 billion shekels (around $3 billion) a week, largely starting from next week, it said on Wednesday.

The ministry has asked the Home Front to move to "orange" - or limited activity that is less restrictive to workplaces than "red". In this scenario, the loss to the economy would be 4.3 billion shekels (around $1.4 billion) a week.

Schools in Israel are closed this week. Gatherings are banned, while workforce activities are prohibited except for essential services - with most employees working from home.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli-US war on Iran largest US military buildup in Middle East in decades: CENTCOM

The offensive could last weeks

RECOMMENDED

US ​and Israeli ⁠officials said the offensive could last weeks.

Hurt somewhat by its war on Palestine’s Gaza, Israel's economy grew 3.1 percent in 2025. In the wake of a ceasefire in October, growth was projected at more than 5 percent in 2026.

Tensions have escalated across the region since the US and Israel launched large-scale attacks on Iran on Saturday, killing nearly 800 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, top military officials, and more than 160 schoolchildren.

Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries, which are home to US military assets.

Six US service members were killed and several others wounded in an Iranian strike on a tactical operations centre in Kuwait during the offensive.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
'We are against this disaster': Spanish PM on US-Israeli offensive on Iran
Moscow accuses Ukraine of drone attack on LNG ship in Mediterranean
France plans G7 finance meeting on Middle East crisis
Kuwaiti F/A-18 identified as jet that shot down three US F-15 fighters in 'friendly fire': report
Uzbekistan's president introduces life imprisonment for pedophilia under new decree
11-year-old girl killed in Kuwait as debris from intercepted aerial targets hits a home
So it begins! War on Iran spooks investors as markets go into freefall
US raises risk level for travel to four Arab states in updated advisory
China begins grand political meetings to outline five-year growth plan
Myanmar junta starts rationing fuel for private vehicles, as Middle East crisis disrupt supply
South Korea Navy chief suspended over alleged role in failed martial law bid
ASEAN diplomats 'seriously concerned' over Middle East escalation, urge respect for UN Charter
Israeli-US war on Iran largest US military buildup in Middle East in decades: CENTCOM
US loses nearly $2 billion worth of military equipment in first 4 days of war on Iran
CIA station in Saudi Arabia struck by suspected Iranian drone — report