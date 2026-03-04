Damage to Israel's economy from the air war with Iran could reach more than 9 billion shekels ($3 billion) a week, the finance ministry has said.

Under current "red" restrictions by Israel's Home Front Command that limit travelling to work, order school closings, and mobilisation of reserve forces, economic loss is estimated at 9.4 billion shekels (around $3 billion) a week, largely starting from next week, it said on Wednesday.

The ministry has asked the Home Front to move to "orange" - or limited activity that is less restrictive to workplaces than "red". In this scenario, the loss to the economy would be 4.3 billion shekels (around $1.4 billion) a week.

Schools in Israel are closed this week. Gatherings are banned, while workforce activities are prohibited except for essential services - with most employees working from home.

The offensive could last weeks