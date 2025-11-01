The Palestinian resistance group Hamas said Saturday that it is ready to recover the remains of all Israeli hostages inside the “yellow line” in Gaza, calling on mediators and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to provide the needed machinery to accelerate the process.

The “yellow line” refers to the zone to which Israeli forces have withdrawn under the ceasefire agreement that took effect on October 10. It is a non-physical partition that runs through Gaza, dividing the Palestinian territory in half, south of Gaza City and north of Khan Younis.

In a statement, the group’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said its teams “are ready to work on extracting the bodies of (Israeli) enemy prisoners inside the yellow line at the same time and in all places, in order to close this file.”

It called on mediators and the Red Cross “to provide and equip the necessary machinery and teams to retrieve all the bodies at the same time,” framing the request as a step toward ending the dispute over the fate of the hostage remains.

Hamas also said it delivered three unidentified bodies on Friday after Israel refused to take samples of the remains and insisted on receiving the full bodies for forensic testing. The group said it handed them over anyway “to block the (Israeli) enemy’s claims” and prevent delays in the transfer process.

Turkish FM meets Hamas officials in Istanbul

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with members of the Hamas political bureau in Istanbul, said Turkish diplomatic sources on Saturday.

The meeting focused on the status of the ceasefire in Gaza and ongoing humanitarian needs in the war-torn Palestinian territory, the sources said.