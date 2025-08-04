Two Flemish governing parties in Belgium, CD&V and Vooruit, have called for an immediate halt to the support provided by Flanders Investment and Trade (FIT) to Belgian companies operating in Israel, which continues attacks and deadly siege in Gaza.

The move follows earlier demands from opposition party Groen, which urged FIT to close its Tel Aviv office, Belga news agency reported on Monday.

CD&V leader Sammy Mahdi said promoting trade with Israel contradicts calls for sanctions.

"We support tough economic sanctions against Israel. Actively boosting their economy through trade promotion contradicts that position," Mahdi said.

The call comes ahead of the Flemish Parliament's emergency session on Gaza, scheduled for August 14. While the Flemish government has banned direct arms exports to Israel since 2006, a recent court ruling blocked military transit goods via Belgium, exposing gaps in enforcement.

Parties are also considering suspending the EU-Israel Association Agreement and ending scientific cooperation.