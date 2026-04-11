WAR ON GAZA
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Israel strikes Gaza refugee camp, killing several Palestinians, Civil Defence says
Hospitals in Gaza confirm deaths and injuries after airstrikes hit near refugee camp despite fragile ceasefire agreement.
Israel strikes Gaza refugee camp, killing several Palestinians, Civil Defence says
Mourners pray at funeral of Palestinians killed in Israeli strike at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, April 11, 2026. / Reuters
April 11, 2026

Gaza’s civil defence rescue service said on Saturday that Israeli air strikes in the Palestinian territory had killed seven people overnight, marking another violation of the ceasefire in place since October last year.

Mahmoud Bassal, spokesperson for the Civil Defence in Gaza, said an Israeli drone had fired two missiles close to a police post in the Al-Bureij refugee camp.

In addition to the seven dead, he said, several more people were wounded, four of them critically.

The Al-Aqsa hospital in central Gaza said it had received six bodies and seven wounded, "including four in a critical condition because of direct impacts to the face, torso and other parts of the body".

The nearby Al-Awda hospital said it had received one fatality and two wounded.

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Reached for comment by AFP, the Israeli military said it was working to verify the information.

Israel and Hamas regularly accuse each other of violating the ceasefire that came into effect on October 10, after two years of war triggered by the Palestinian movement's 2023 cross-border attack.

At least 738 Palestinians have been killed since the truce began, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, whose figures are considered reliable by the United Nations.

The Israeli army has reported five soldiers killed since the start of the truce.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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