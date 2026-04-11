Gaza’s civil defence rescue service said on Saturday that Israeli air strikes in the Palestinian territory had killed seven people overnight, marking another violation of the ceasefire in place since October last year.

Mahmoud Bassal, spokesperson for the Civil Defence in Gaza, said an Israeli drone had fired two missiles close to a police post in the Al-Bureij refugee camp.

In addition to the seven dead, he said, several more people were wounded, four of them critically.

The Al-Aqsa hospital in central Gaza said it had received six bodies and seven wounded, "including four in a critical condition because of direct impacts to the face, torso and other parts of the body".

The nearby Al-Awda hospital said it had received one fatality and two wounded.