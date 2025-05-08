The European Union would pursue to gradually lift sanctions on Syria, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday during a joint news conference with his Syrian counterpart Ahmed Alsharaa, who travelled to Paris on his first visit to a European country since taking office.

“I told the president that if he continues on his path, we will continue on ours: first, by gradually lifting European economic sanctions,” Macron said.

He said they would further initiate a “process of persuasion” with the United States so that they engage along the same path and also work with UNHCR and their partners to establish a regional framework allowing Syria “to see its talents and vital forces return to it”.

“To do this, it will be necessary to provide guarantees on the proper use of international funds. France will ensure that the priorities it considers essential are taken into account in this framework, because, as I have said, the stability and unity of Syria are also essential for the stability of the Middle East,” Macron said.

He reaffirmed that he would advocate for the sanctions, imposed during the former Bashar al Assad regime, “not to be renewed” and actively work with some member states who still have “hesitations”.

“I believe it is our responsibility to lift these sanctions progressively, to support this movement, and to give, in the months to come, the possibility to move forward,” he added.

Related TRT Global - Syrian asylum applications in the EU hit decade-low after Assad's fall

Mutual cooperation