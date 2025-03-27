Israeli warplanes have carried out multiple air strikes on the city and seaport of Latakia, northwestern Syria, the latest in a series of attacks against Syria since the fall of Bashar al Assad’s regime last December.

According to Syria’s state news agency SANA, the Israeli air strikes targeted the vicinity of Al-Abyad Port and Latakia city in the early hours on Thursday.

It added that the relevant authorities are checking the targeted sites to ensure that there were no casualties from the Israeli strikes.

The Syrian Defence Ministry has yet to comment on the Israeli attack.

On Tuesday, seven Syrian people were killed and several others injured in an Israeli incursion and shelling in the town of Koya in western Daraa, southern Syria.

After the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by invading the demilitarised buffer zone, a move that violated the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria.