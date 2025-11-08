The United States has gathered intelligence that Israeli military lawyers warned there was evidence that could support war crimes charges against Israel for its genocide in Gaza — attacks carried out with American-supplied weapons — five former US officials told Reuters.

The previously unreported intelligence, last year, described by the officials as among the most alarming shared with top policymakers, revealed internal Israeli doubts about the legality of its tactics.

Two of the officials said the information circulated more widely within the US government only in the final weeks of the Biden administration, ahead of a December 2024 congressional briefing.

The revelations heightened concern in Washington as the civilian death toll in Gaza soared, with some officials fearing that US support for Israel could make Washington complicit if war crimes were later proven.

The intelligence led to a National Security Council meeting where officials debated how the US should respond.

A finding that Israel had committed war crimes would have required Washington to halt arms shipments and intelligence sharing under US law.

Red flags