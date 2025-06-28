At least 66 Palestinian children have died from acute malnutrition in Gaza under Israel’s blockade since October 2023, local authorities said Saturday, as severe shortages of food, medical supplies and baby formula continue to grip the enclave.

The infant deaths reflect the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where Israel has imposed a siege since October 7, 2023, tightening restrictions on aid and fuel.

The latest fatalities include three infants who died from malnutrition and lack of medicine this week.

Jouri al-Masri, three months old, died Thursday in Deir al-Balah after her family was unable to obtain the specialised therapeutic milk she needed, according to Gaza’s Government Media Office.

On the same day, 5-month-old Nidal Sharab and 10-day-old Kinda al-Hams died at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, with their families blaming extreme malnutrition and critical shortages of medical supplies.

“These deaths reflect the ongoing war crime of denying access to life-saving essentials,” the media office said, describing the blockade and border closure as a “crime against humanity and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions.”

‘Shameful silence’

The office also condemned what it called the international community’s “shameful silence” in the face of systematic starvation in Gaza.