A powerful winter storm sweeping Gaza has killed at least 12 Palestinians, including children, as torrential rain, freezing temperatures and strong winds triggered deadly collapses of bombed-out buildings, flooded displacement camps and exposed families to extreme cold, according to authorities in Gaza and medical sources.

Gaza's interior ministry said on Friday it recorded 12 incidents of collapsed buildings previously struck by Israeli attacks since the storm began on Wednesday, resulting in the deaths of at least eight people, including children, and injuries to others.

The collapses were caused by heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Several people remain missing under the rubble of a house that collapsed on Friday in Gaza City's al-Karama neighbourhood after heavy rain, the ministry said, adding that emergency rooms have received more than 4,300 distress calls from residents across the enclave since Wednesday.

Civil Defence and police teams, supported by municipal workers, are continuing rescue operations "despite extremely limited capabilities and worn-out equipment", the ministry added.

Tents destroyed, displacement worsens

Separately, the Gaza Media Office said the storm and polar cold wave have left 12 people dead or missing across all Gaza governorates due to building collapses and storm impacts.

It said at least 13 homes collapsed, most recently in Gaza City's al-Karama and Sheikh Radwan neighbourhoods, while Civil Defence teams continue responding to hundreds of emergency calls.

The office added that more than 27,000 displacement tents were flooded, swept away by torrents or torn apart by strong winds, directly affecting over 250,000 displaced Palestinians whose shelters were destroyed or severely damaged by rain and runoff.

Gaza's Civil Defence also reported that rescue teams in Gaza City recovered the body of a Palestinian killed when a house collapsed in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood after heavy rain weakened the already damaged structure.

The agency's spokesperson, Mahmoud Basal, said seven Palestinians were initially reported missing beneath the debris when the house collapsed.

In a separate incident, a security source said a building previously damaged by Israeli air strikes collapsed in Gaza City's al-Tuffah neighbourhood due to heavy rainfall, though no injuries were reported.

Another war-damaged building also collapsed in the town of Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza after the storm intensified. No casualties were reported in that incident.