Poland and South Korea have sealed a €3.3 billion ($3.8 billion) deal to co-produce medium-range, precision-guided missiles under a new defence cooperation framework.

The contract was signed on Monday by Poland’s Armament Agency and a consortium of South Korea’s Hanwha and Poland’s WB Group, Polish TVP World reported.

It covers the joint production of more than 10,000 CGR-080 medium-range missiles for Poland’s Homar-K rocket launcher systems, officials said.

Under the agreement, a joint Polish–South Korean production facility will be established in the northwestern city of Gorzow Wielkopolski.

Missile deliveries are scheduled to take place between 2030 and 2033.

Self-reliance

The munitions will be integrated into the Homar-K launcher system, a Polish-adapted version of South Korea’s K239 Chunmoo multiple rocket launcher platform, mounted on domestically produced Jelcz military trucks.