Venezuela has rejected the seizure of a new vessel transporting oil, it said in a statement, describing it as a "serious act of international piracy," after the United States seized another tanker near the coast of the South American country.

Venezuelan officials condemned the "theft and kidnapping" of an oil tanker by the United States for the second time, according to a government statement.

"These acts will not go unpunished," the statement published on social media on Saturday by Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said, adding that "those responsible for these serious events will answer to justice and to history for their criminal conduct."