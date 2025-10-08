ASIA PACIFIC
China rescues 580 hikers stranded by snowstorm on Mount Everest slopes
Nearly 1,000 hikers were stranded following sudden snowstorm that hit Tibet and Qinghai over the weekend
In the photo released by Lingsuiye, villagers ascend the mountain during rescue efforts to reach trapped hikers, on a slope of Mount Everest in Tibet. / AP
October 8, 2025

Chinese authorities have rescued 580 hikers from the eastern slopes of Mount Everest, state-run media reported on Wednesday.

The hikers and more than 300 personnel, including local guides and yak herders, have arrived safely in Qudeng township and nearby areas, said Xinhua News Agency, citing local government officials.

On Sunday, local media reported that at least one hiker had died and nearly 1,000 were stranded following a sudden snowstorm that hit Tibet and Qinghai over the weekend and blocked access roads and collapsed tents.

Heavy snowfall struck Dingri on Saturday evening, affecting hikers along mountain trails near Qudeng.

In response, the Dingri County government swiftly deployed emergency teams to restore communication and carry out relief operations in the affected zones.

On Sunday, authorities in Dingri County announced the temporary closure of several tourist sites, including the Mount Qomolangma scenic area, due to the severe weather conditions.

