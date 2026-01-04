Two people were killed on Sunday in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon, despite a ceasefire in place since late 2024, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement cited by the state news agency NNA said an Israeli drone struck a car on a road between the towns of Khirbet Selm and Al Jumayjimah in Bint Jbeil, killing two people.

The Israeli army claimed in a statement that the attack targeted a Hezbollah operative in the Al Jumayjimah area.

There was no comment from Hezbollah on the Israeli claim.