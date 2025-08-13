On Sunday, Israeli forces struck a tent encampment outside Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital, killing 28-year-old reporter Anas Al Sharif, along with five other Al Jazeera journalists.

Al Sharif had become one of the most recognisable voices covering Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza, documenting the destruction and humanitarian crisis since its earliest days.

His reports, shared with Al Jazeera and broadcast to his audience of 1.6 million, reached a global viewership in a besieged enclave where international journalists are barred from entry by Israeli authorities.

As online backlash mounted following the attack, TRT World spoke with Al Sharif’s mother, Fawzia Ibrahim Dawoud, who offered fragments of her final conversations with her son in the days leading up to his death.

Dawoud told TRT World that the 28-year-old father of three had long been receiving threats of assassination in the course of his work reporting from various areas of Gaza.

“He said to me: ‘Mum, I am in danger. Today or tomorrow, I might be martyred. And there’s nothing more beautiful than that,’” she said.

Shortly before his killing, Anas visited her mother to ask if she needed anything, to which she responded by saying “Nothing, except for God to protect you for me,” as she usually did when the question came up.

The two had had so many of their similar exchanges before and Anas’s answer was always the same: “God knows, mum. God knows.”

Anas refused to leave Gaza despite being offered multiple opportunities to evacuate, including by Qatari officials, her mother said.

“They told him to leave. Everyone told him: ‘Go, Anas.’ He refused to leave.”

Dawoud described her son as humble and compassionate, someone who was deeply rooted in his community.

“When he was coming back from work, he would see children. He would give them a ride, buy them a cup of water, give them something to drink, and then get down to take photos with them.”