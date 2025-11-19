MIDDLE EAST
1 min read
Israel shells Syria’s Quneitra in new violation of country’s sovereignty
Israeli artillery fires four shells into Quneitra’s southern countryside, local media says.
Israel shells Syria’s Quneitra in new violation of country’s sovereignty
The attack came hours after Israeli forces advanced into rural areas of Quneitra and Daraa in southern Syria. (Photo: AA Archive) / AA
November 19, 2025

The Israeli army has shelled the Quneitra countryside in southern Syria, in the latest violation of the country’s sovereignty.

The army fired four artillery shells into the eastern Tal Ahmar forest area in Quneitra’s southern countryside on Tuesday, the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

No details were provided about injuries or damage.

The attack came hours after Israeli forces advanced into rural areas of Quneitra and Daraa in southern Syria.

RelatedTRT World - Israel sought to split Syria, provoke war with Iran: Al Sharaa
RECOMMENDED

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army or Syrian authorities on the attack.

Israeli incursions in Quneitra have recently intensified, with locals complaining of advances into their farmland as well as the destruction of hundreds of acres of forests, arrests of residents, and the establishment of military checkpoints.

The Israeli army has carried out over 1,000 air strikes on Syria and more than 400 cross-border raids into the southern provinces since December 2024, according to government data.

After the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarised buffer zone, a move that violated the 1974 Disengagement Agreement with Syria.

RelatedTRT World - Israel conducts intensive air, ground attacks in southern Syria
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG
Saif al Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya's late leader, reportedly killed: sources
Noam Chomsky sympathised with Epstein over press treatment, urging him to avoid media 'vultures'
Nigerian court charges ex-justice minister Malami with terrorism offences
Five children among eight killed in RSF drone strike in Sudan’s South Kordofan
US envoy Witkoff meets Netanyahu for Iran talks amid rising tensions
Nearly four in 10 cancer cases worldwide are preventable by cutting key risks: WHO
Türkiye’s Erdogan meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh
No breakthrough in meeting between top US banks and cryptocurrency firms over crypto legislation
Turkish scientific team reaches Antarctica on 10th national research expedition
Russia's attacks show no seriousness about peace, says NATO chief in Kiev
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
'Accomplice to genocide', 'sick man' — Trump hosts Colombia's Petro after sharp exchanges