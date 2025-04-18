When Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar arrived in London earlier this week, he was met not just with UK Foreign Minister David Lammy’s diplomatic handshake – but with an urgent legal request demanding his arrest for complicity in war crimes.

The UK Foreign Office confirmed a private meeting between Sa’ar and his British counterpart, where Middle East issues were discussed. UK officials face criticism for hosting him amid ongoing international legal scrutiny of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

Human rights groups, including the Global Legal Action Network (GLAN) and Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) filed an application on Wednesday to UK prosecutors and a magistrate's court. The application stated that Sa’ar bears direct responsibility for atrocities committed during Israel’s ongoing attacks on Gaza.

The case shows that Sa’ar aided and abetted grave breaches of international humanitarian law in Palestine including torture, wilful killing and extensive destruction of property.

Among the central incidents of the case is the devastating months-long assault on Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, which was besieged, attacked, and ultimately torched by Israeli forces.

According to detailed legal submissions seen by TRT World, the case links Sa’ar to the siege of Kamal Adwan Hospital and the torture of its director, Dr Hussam Abu Safiya .

“As a senior member of Israel’s security cabinet alongside Benjamin Netanyahu, Sa’ar is deeply implicated in the collective decisions that led to mass civilian death and suffering following October 7,” says GLAN, a UK-based legal non-profit organisation.

“His central role in shaping and defending the government’s military policy makes him a key figure in the leadership responsible for a campaign the ICJ has found plausibly genocidal,” GLAN tells TRT World.

“The Foreign Ministry, under Sa’ar’s leadership, posted content in support of the siege of Kamal Adwan Hospital…Individual attacks launched throughout this period involved quadcopters and other aerial attacks which killed and injured doctors and patients,” GLAN explains.

Related TRT Global - Q&A: 'ICC Prosecutor must investigate Israel's incitement to genocide'

Eyewitness accounts, audiovisual materials

As part of the case, legal documents reviewed by TRT World detail a sustained military siege on Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza from October to December 2024. Over nearly three months, Israeli forces are reported to have deprived the hospital of essential supplies, carried out drone strikes targeting medical personnel, and ultimately stormed and set fire to large parts of the facility.

The hospital came under repeated attack, including a November 21 drone strike that disabled oxygen and power systems, putting newborns in the ICU at risk, and a series of quadcopter assaults that injured doctors and engineers attempting repairs.

Witness accounts confirm no armed combatants were present in the facility, challenging any military justification by the Israeli side for the massacre.

The legal basis rests on violations of international humanitarian law, including willfully causing great suffering to protected persons –patients and medical staff– and wanton destruction of civilian infrastructure without military necessity, which are also crimes under the jurisdiction of England and Wales.

Legal documents reviewed include accounts of the detention of Dr Abu Safiya, a senior Palestinian physician abducted by Israeli forces on 27 December 2024 following their bloody attacks on Kamal Adwan Hospital.

The accounts describe upon arrival at the Sde Teiman detention facility, Dr Abu Safiya was forcibly stripped, tightly shackled, and made to sit on sharp gravel for several hours.