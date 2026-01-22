MIDDLE EAST
Trump says 'massive armada' heading towards Iran as US military assets move
USS Abraham Lincoln redeploys from Asia-Pacific as Washington weighs next steps.
Trump says Iran 'can’t do the nuclear' as US military posture shifts, meanwhile Carrier strike group moves to Middle East / AP
January 22, 2026

US President Trump has said that a “massive armada” is heading towards Iran, even as he seeks to avoid further conflict in the Middle East.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Thursday while travelling from Davos to Washington, Trump said the United States is positioning a large naval presence near Iran.

"You know, we have a lot of ships going in that direction, just in case," he said.

"We have a big flotilla heading in that direction, and we'll see what happens."

Trump added that Washington is monitoring Tehran closely.

"We have a big force going toward Iran. I'd rather not see anything happen," he said.

His remarks come as US officials have confirmed that a carrier strike group and additional military assets are heading to the region.

Warships, including the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, along with destroyers and fighter aircraft, have moved from the Asia-Pacific amid heightened tensions.

One US official has said additional air defence systems are also being considered for deployment.

'Military action isn't inevitable'

The United States has often increased its military presence in the Middle East during periods of elevated regional tension.

Trump reiterated that the deployment does not mean military action is inevitable.

"We have an armada. We have a massive fleet heading in that direction, and maybe we won't have to use it. We'll see," he said.

Earlier, Trump said he hoped to avoid further US military action against Iran, while warning that Washington would respond if Tehran resumed its nuclear programme.

The latest statements underline a sharp contrast between Trump’s calls for restraint and the scale of the military force now being positioned near Iran.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
