US President Trump has said that a “massive armada” is heading towards Iran, even as he seeks to avoid further conflict in the Middle East.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Thursday while travelling from Davos to Washington, Trump said the United States is positioning a large naval presence near Iran.

"You know, we have a lot of ships going in that direction, just in case," he said.

"We have a big flotilla heading in that direction, and we'll see what happens."

Trump added that Washington is monitoring Tehran closely.

"We have a big force going toward Iran. I'd rather not see anything happen," he said.

His remarks come as US officials have confirmed that a carrier strike group and additional military assets are heading to the region.

Warships, including the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, along with destroyers and fighter aircraft, have moved from the Asia-Pacific amid heightened tensions.

One US official has said additional air defence systems are also being considered for deployment.