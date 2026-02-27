US President Donald Trump on Friday raised the prospect of a "friendly takeover" of Cuba, telling reporters at the White House that Secretary of State Marco Rubio was dealing with the issue at a "very high level."

“The Cuban government is talking with us, and they are in a big deal of trouble,” Trump said as he left the White House for a trip to Texas. “They have no money. They have no anything right now, but they are talking with us, and maybe we will have a friendly takeover of Cuba.”

Trump described Cuba as a failing nation in need of change, adding that he had been hearing about the country's woes since he was a little boy.

“I can see that happening. Marco Rubio is dealing on it and at a very high level, he said. They have no money, they have no oil, they have no food. And it is really right now a nation in deep trouble and they want our help,” he said.

Havana denies high-level talks

The Cuban government has said it is not in any high-level talks with the United States but has not outright denied press reports that US officials may be in informal talks with Raul Guillermo Rodriguez Castro, the grandson of former Cuban President Raul Castro.

Axios reported this month that Rubio had been holding secret talks with the grandson of Cuba's former leader. US officials close to Rubio met with the grandson again on the sidelines of this week's regional Caribbean Community conference in St. Kitts and Nevis, the Miami Herald reported on Thursday.