Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that Moscow will respond to the potential deployment of European troops in Ukraine, as well as the use of frozen Russian assets to support Kiev.

Addressing the Federation Council on Wednesday, the country’s upper house of parliament, on issues of Russian foreign policy, Lavrov reaffirmed that Moscow has no intention of going to war with Europe.

“But, we will respond to any hostile steps, including the deployment of European military contingents in Ukraine and the expropriation of Russian assets. And we are already prepared for this response,” he said.

Lavrov touched on a settlement for the Russia-Ukraine war, defining US President Donald Trump as the “only Western leader” who is showing an “understanding of the reasons that made the war in Ukraine inevitable.”

He expressed Russia’s appreciation for Trump's commitment to dialogue to resolve the war through diplomatic means, but noted that the US president is “not only in no hurry to lift, but is actually increasing” sanctions on Moscow.

‘Artificially holding back’ peace negotiations

The foreign minister went on to accuse European countries of “artificially holding back” peace negotiations, while arguing that the West is “not united” on the issue of a settlement in Ukraine.

“This is once again confirmed by the events of recent days, when President Trump, in one of his interviews, fundamentally assessed Europe’s actions to artificially restrain agreements that could well have been reached on a Ukrainian settlement, ensuring the elimination of those very root causes that are the main obstacle on this path,” said Lavrov, without specifying to which interview he was referring.