President Donald Trump has rejected a report that said the US is sending B-1 bombers near Venezuela to increase American military pressure.

"Not accurate. No, it's false," Trump told reporters at the White House, when asked about the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report, which said the US flew Air Force B-1 bombers near Venezuela.

"But we are not happy with Venezuela for a lot of reasons, drugs being one of them, but also, they've been sending their prisoners into our country for years under the Biden administration," Trump added.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth recently announced that his department is forming a joint task force operating in the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) area of responsibility to target drug trafficking organisations.