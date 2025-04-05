US President Donald Trump urged Americans to withstand temporary economic hardships caused by his tariff policies, promising "historic" prosperity in return.

"THIS IS AN ECONOMIC REVOLUTION, AND WE WILL WIN. HANG TOUGH, it won't be easy, but the end result will be historic," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday.

US stocks ended the week significantly lower as Trump's trade war has intensified with the announcement of worldwide reciprocal tariffs.

The president claimed his policies are already generating massive economic activity. "We are bringing back jobs and businesses like never before," he said.

Trump claimed that China is suffering more severely from the escalating trade tensions: "China has been hit much harder than the USA, not even close."

On Friday, the president claimed that China "panicked" by imposing 34 percent retaliatory tariffs on all US imports, which matched Washington's 34 percent reciprocal tariffs imposed Wednesday.