BIZTECH
2 min read
Trump urges Americans to endure tariff impacts, heralds 'economic revolution'
The US president claims his policies are already generating massive economic activity. "We are bringing back jobs and businesses like never before," he says.
00:00
Trump urges Americans to endure tariff impacts, heralds 'economic revolution'
President Donald Trump reads the NY Post as he arrives at Trump National Golf Club, April 5, 2025, in Jupiter, FL. [AP Photo/Alex Brandon] / AP
April 5, 2025

US President Donald Trump urged Americans to withstand temporary economic hardships caused by his tariff policies, promising "historic" prosperity in return.

"THIS IS AN ECONOMIC REVOLUTION, AND WE WILL WIN. HANG TOUGH, it won't be easy, but the end result will be historic," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday.

US stocks ended the week significantly lower as Trump's trade war has intensified with the announcement of worldwide reciprocal tariffs.

The president claimed his policies are already generating massive economic activity. "We are bringing back jobs and businesses like never before," he said.

Trump claimed that China is suffering more severely from the escalating trade tensions: "China has been hit much harder than the USA, not even close."

RelatedAdvantage China: Why Trump’s tariff gamble could backfire on the US

On Friday, the president claimed that China "panicked" by imposing 34 percent retaliatory tariffs on all US imports, which matched Washington's 34 percent reciprocal tariffs imposed Wednesday.

RECOMMENDED

He justified his aggressive trade stance by citing historical trade imbalances, reiterating his claim that other nations have been treating the US "unsustainably badly."

"We have been the dumb and helpless 'whipping post,' but not any longer," he said.

Trump has consistently portrayed the current economic moment as transformative, recently describing it as "a great time to get rich" while pursuing policies aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing.

The administration has characterised the reciprocal tariffs as necessary to revitalise American industry and attract substantial foreign investment.

"Already, more than FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS OF INVESTMENT, and rising fast," Trump said.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
A who's who of powerful people named in the Epstein file dump
Türkiye welcomes steps that support peace, stability in Syria: Erdogan
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat