The European Union has begun helping member countries Italy, Austria and Slovakia repatriate their citizens stranded due to the war in the Middle East, the bloc's crisis management chief has said.

Commissioner Hadja Lahbib said on Tuesday that the three countries were the first so far to ask Brussels to assist in funding flights from the region.

Under the EU's "civil protection mechanism", member states can get the bloc's executive to reimburse them for the bulk of the costs.

So far, Slovakia has organised two flights in the coming day under the scheme, Austria has asked for space for 90 passengers, and Italy is assessing how best to evacuate nationals, Lahbib said.

She said that more countries were expected to activate the mechanism in the coming days.