WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
EU steps up citizen evacuations amid escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict
Italy, Austria and Slovakia have asked the European Union to help fund evacuation flights as Middle East airspace closures strand thousands.
EU steps up citizen evacuations amid escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict
Passengers reunite with family following the evacuation from Dubai, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany / Reuters
a day ago

The European Union has begun helping member countries Italy, Austria and Slovakia repatriate their citizens stranded due to the war in the Middle East, the bloc's crisis management chief has said.

Commissioner Hadja Lahbib said on Tuesday that the three countries were the first so far to ask Brussels to assist in funding flights from the region.

Under the EU's "civil protection mechanism", member states can get the bloc's executive to reimburse them for the bulk of the costs.

So far, Slovakia has organised two flights in the coming day under the scheme, Austria has asked for space for 90 passengers, and Italy is assessing how best to evacuate nationals, Lahbib said.

She said that more countries were expected to activate the mechanism in the coming days.

RelatedTRT World - Governments race to repatriate citizens as Mideast crisis deepens
RECOMMENDED

The US and Israeli attacks on Iran, which began on Saturday, followed by Iranian counterattacks on Gulf states and Israel, have led to the closure of the airspace of several countries.

That has caused the cancellation of at least 12,903 flights between Saturday and Monday, according to Cirium, an aviation data analysis firm, or about 40 percent of planned flights.

Some airlines on Tuesday resumed a limited number of scheduled flights, but evacuation flights are still set to ferry more stranded passengers out of the region.

Several EU states have already begun flying out their citizens without asking for assistance from Brussels.

Lahbib estimated that there are a total of some 500,000 EU citizens in the Middle East, but not all of those are expected to want to leave.

RelatedTRT World - Asian nations evacuate citizens, move to secure oil supplies amid Iran conflict
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
9,000 Americans flee Middle East since US-Israel war on Iran began
Regime change push in Iran will trigger 'far more dangerous scenarios' in region: Türkiye's Fidan
Trump denounces Starmer over Iran strike hesitation
Trump threatens total trade cut with Spain over Iran strike row
Merz meets Trump as Germany backs US-Israel strikes on Iran but seeks day after plan
By Sadiq S Bhat
Türkiye's Erdogan decries collapse of rules-based global order
In pictures: Iran holds mass funeral for 165 schoolgirls, staff killed in US-Israeli strike
Iran won't automatically collapse after Khamenei's death: last Shah's widow
EU steps up citizen evacuations amid escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict
In pictures: UNESCO‑listed Golestan Palace in Tehran damaged in US‑Israeli strikes
NATO not involved in US-Israeli war on Iran: Rutte
Iran rules out US talks after joint strikes, vows sole focus on defence
UN demands probe after deadly strike hits Iranian primary school
Israeli incursion into southern Lebanon violates UN resolution: UNIFIL
Türkiye working to resolve problems through 'peace-oriented diplomacy': Erdogan