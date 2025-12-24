Türkiye has recovered the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder from the wreckage of a private jet that crashed near the capital Ankara on Tuesday, killing Libya’s army chief and others on board, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has said.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Yerlikaya said the wreckage was spread across an area of around three square kilometres.

“As a result of the work carried out at the scene by teams from the Transportation Safety Investigation Center of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, the aircraft’s voice recorder was recovered in the wreckage area at 2.45 am (2345GMT Tuesday), and the black box was found at 3.20 am (local time),” he said.

The process of examining and evaluating these devices has begun, the minister added.

Yerlikaya said 408 personnel, supported by 103 ground vehicles and seven aircraft, were involved in the search and recovery operation.