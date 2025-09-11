The European Parliament adopted a resolution calling for urgent EU action on Gaza’s “catastrophic” humanitarian crisis, as its plenary session in Strasbourg wrapped up on Thursday after running from September 8 to 11.

"The Parliament strongly condemns the Israeli government’s obstruction of humanitarian aid, which is engineering a famine in northern Gaza, and calls for all relevant border crossings to be opened. It calls urgently for UNRWA’s full mandate and funding to be reinstated, with robust oversight, and opposes the current aid distribution system," a statement from the parliament said.

The adopted resolution received 305 votes in favour, 151 against, and 122 abstentions.

"MEPs are alarmed by the severe food shortages and malnutrition resulting from restricted humanitarian aid and stress the urgent need for full, safe, and unhindered access to essentials such as food, water, medical supplies, and shelter," the statement said.

Call for ceasefire

They also demanded the immediate restoration of vital infrastructure, urged all parties to respect their humanitarian obligations under international law, and called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, along with the release of all hostages.

The resolution also endorsed European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's decision to suspend EU bilateral support to Israel and to partially suspend the EU-Israel agreement on trade-related matters.

Sanctions on ministers