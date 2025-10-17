Germany regards Türkiye as a "strategic partner" within NATO and sees great potential for foreign policy cooperation, Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Friday ahead of his official trip to Ankara.

During his day-long visit, Wadephul is scheduled to meet Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan for extensive discussions on a range of critical international and regional issues. The talks will also cover bilateral ties, the evolving EU-Türkiye relationship, ongoing defence industry cooperation, and NATO alliance matters.

Speaking to reporters in Berlin, Germany's top diplomat said his talks in Ankara will cover Middle East developments, the Gaza ceasefire, Syria's political transition, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and other foreign policy issues.

“In the Middle East conflict, Türkiye contributed to the historic ceasefire in Gaza through its mediating role,” Wadephul said, referring to the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel based on US President Donald Trump's 20-point plan.

“With the release of the hostages and the ceasefire, much has been achieved that seemed impossible just a few weeks ago. However, the work toward a safe and dignified future for the people of Gaza is just beginning,” he continued.

“Together, we are pushing for full access for humanitarian actors to alleviate the worst suffering, and together we are working to ensure the full implementation of the 20-point plan for a long-term peace,” Wadephul said.

The German foreign minister also stressed that "Türkiye is a key strategic partner for us within the NATO alliance," noting that discussions with his Turkish counterpart will also address international and regional security matters, as well as the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.