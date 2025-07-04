Plans are underway to establish a new regional organisation, with discussions between Islamabad, Beijing, and neighbouring countries progressing significantly.

This initiative is driven by a shared belief among these nations that a new platform is essential for promoting regional integration. Pakistan and China have already taken the lead in consultations with key partners, signalling a potential shift in the geopolitical landscape of South Asia.

While Beijing has yet to publicly endorse this new bloc, diplomatic discussions indicate that China views the proposed organisation as compatible with its broader regional economic vision.



Initial reports suggest that this new alliance aims to replace the now-defunct South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) with a more focused entity centred on investment and regional connectivity.

This new bloc is expected to address pressing cross-border challenges, including climate change and natural disasters, which have become increasingly urgent in recent years.

The idea gained traction during a high-level meeting between Pakistan, China, and Bangladesh held in Kunming, China, on June 19.



This meeting marked a pivotal step toward forming a new regional bloc that could effectively replace the stalled SAARC framework. Notably, Bangladesh, which had previously supported India's boycott of SAARC, appears more open to collaboration under its new government.

Several countries that were part of SAARC, including Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and Afghanistan, are anticipated to join this new mechanism.

Reports indicate that India may also receive an invitation to participate, although its willingness to join remains uncertain due to ongoing tensions with Pakistan.



Unconfirmed reports from Indian media suggest that the new organisation could be named the South Asian Cooperation Alliance (SACA), with the inaugural meeting potentially scheduled for August in Islamabad.

SAARC’s decline and missed opportunities



Established in 1985 and headquartered in Kathmandu, Nepal, SAARC was envisioned as a platform to foster economic, cultural, and political cooperation among South Asian nations.



Its founding members included India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and the Maldives, with Afghanistan joining in 2007.



Despite initiatives like the South Asian Free Trade Area (SAFTA) and institutions such as the South Asian University and the SAARC Development Fund, SAARC's impact remained limited. Intra-regional trade accounted for only five percent of total trade, a stark contrast to the European Union's 65 percent and ASEAN's 26 percent.

The significance of SAARC lay in its potential to unite nearly two billion people in the region, providing a forum for smaller states to voice concerns and seek collaborative solutions.



However, with its last summit held nearly a decade ago, SAARC is now on the verge of closure as the new China-Pakistan-led mechanism takes shape.

The undoing of SAARC

