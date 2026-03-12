As host and president of COP31, Türkiye has pledged to pursue a climate agenda that does not exclude energy security, protects the right to development, supports a just transition and focuses on concrete implementation.

Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum, who will serve as COP31 president, met International Energy Agency Executive (IEA) Director Fatih Birol in Istanbul on Thursday to discuss cooperation between the COP31 presidency and the agency on energy transition and the circular economy.

Following the meeting, Kurum held a press conference outlining the COP31 presidency process and the discussions held with the IEA.

Kurum said he sees COP31, which Türkiye will host and preside over, not merely as a platform for discussing new commitments but as a process where promises turn into action, trust is strengthened, and tangible progress is achieved.

He pointed out that Türkiye’s industrial sector is still heavily dependent on fossil fuels and that heavy industry sectors account for around 40 percent of global emissions.

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Aligning Turkish industry with long-term net-zero goals is therefore essential, Kurum said, adding that Türkiye will approach COP31 with a structural transformation roadmap.

The Conference of the Parties (COP) is the supreme decision-making body of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and has held annual meetings since 1995.

The 31st session will take place in Türkiye in November — mainly in Antalya, with the World Leaders Summit expected in Istanbul — under a partnership arrangement with Australia.

Under this arrangement, Türkiye will oversee hosting and coordination while Australia will lead negotiations.

Nearly 200 countries are expected to attend the conference to discuss emission reduction targets, climate finance, adaptation measures and carbon market rules under the Paris Agreement.

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Kurum said around 70 percent of global emissions are energy-related and that the world now stands at a critical point where energy and climate policies intersect.

Recent geopolitical developments and conflicts have exposed the fragility of energy supply chains, raising the strategic importance of energy security, he said.

Birol expressed full readiness for cooperation with the COP31 presidency, Kurum added.