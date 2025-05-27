Bangladesh's Supreme Court has overturned a conviction against a leader of the country's key political party, who had been on death row since being sentenced under the regime of ex-PM Sheikh Hasina.

ATM Azharul Islam, from the Jamaat-e-Islami party, who has been in custody since 2012, was acquitted on Tuesday of alleged crimes against humanity by the Supreme Court, which ordered his release.

Islam was among six senior political leaders convicted during the tenure of Sheikh Hasina, whose 15-year-long rule as prime minister ended in August 2024 when a student-led revolt forced her to flee.

Islam's lawyer Shishir Monir said he was "fortunate" because the five other senior political leaders who had been convicted, four from Jamaat-e-Islami and another from the key Bangladesh National Party (BNP), had already been hanged.

"He got justice because he is alive,” Monir told reporters. "The appellate division failed to review the evidence in other cases for crimes against humanity.”

‘Genocide of justice’

Later speaking at a press conference following the acquittal, Jamaat chief Shafiqur Rahman said, “If anyone has been hurt by any of our behaviour or our performance, please forgive us. Despite being in grave danger ourselves, we tried to stand by the people in their time of need."

Rehman said that, during Sheikh Hasina's autocratic rule, senior leaders of the party were subjected to "judicial killing" through "rigged courts and false witnesses".

He said "safe homes" were set up to torture their party leaders and extract false testimonies.

He referred to the entire process of the judicial tribunal that prosecuted alleged war criminals during Hasina’s rule as a "genocide of justice", The Daily Star has reported.

Flawed and motivated