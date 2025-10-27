When President Donald Trump threatened to withdraw US backing of Israel over Tel Aviv’s move to annex the occupied West Bank, he took aim at the very core of Washington’s policy towards the Zionist state – unconditional ironclad support.

Trump’s threat coincided with the Israeli parliament – backed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right and ultranationalist allies – held a preliminary vote to advance a bill for the annexation of the West Bank.

The move angered the US, as it feared that Israel’s move could jeopardise a fragile ceasefire Trump had brokered in Gaza between Hamas and Tel Aviv with the help of Muslim and Arab states like Türkiye, Egypt and Qatar.

The reactions from US leaders were swift and vitriolic.

"If this were a political stunt, it’s a very foolish one. I personally take offence to it," said Vice-President JD Vance of the Israeli legislation’s timing. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a lifelong supporter of the Zionist state, warned the Netanyahu government that the move could lead to the collapse of the Gaza peace process.

A senior US official did not hold back as he used slang words to express the Trump administration’s displeasure.

As pressure mounted on Israel, Netanyahu tried to deflect the issue, claiming that the annexation legislation was a result of “provocation” by the opposition.

Does Trump mean what he says?

But will Netanyahu, who recently said that Israel is not “a protectorate” of the US and can take its own security decisions, take the Trump administration’s threat seriously?

“It is taken very seriously here,” says Alon Liel, a former director general in the Israeli foreign ministry, adding that Israel’s far-right groups can not decide on the annexation agenda.

Far-right lawmakers – including ministers in the cabinet – have pushed Netanyahu on their agenda of the so-called ‘greater Israel’ and permanent takeover of all Palestinian lands, including the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

But Liel draws attention to the fact that “without an American permit”, this far-right Israeli agenda can not “move ahead”.

Trump's warning against the annexation is “preventing it from happening”, which he believes carries critical importance for moving toward stabilisation and peace between Israelis and Palestinians, Liel tells TRT World.

But given the US’s history with Israel and Trump’s unpredictability, Palestinian writer and political analyst Kamel Hawwash is unsure how much weight the US President’s threat carries.

Trump's language has been much stronger against Israel in the past week, he says, but he is still “not convinced” that the US President will do what he says.

Despite brokering the Gaza ceasefire deal and signing an agreement at the recent peace summit in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, Trump has skirted questions on Palestinian statehood, which Muslim and Arab leaders say is a must for permanent peace between the Israelis and Palestinians.

“Where this is heading is not quite clear,” Hawwash tells TRT World, referring to the ceasefire and Trump’s 21-point Gaza peace plan.

Despite his recent public stance, Trump had earlier backed Israel’s West Bank annexation plan, according to a leaked secret letter in 2022.

Experts also see a Qatar effect behind Trump mounting pressure on Netanyahu.